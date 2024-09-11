Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to strengthen strategic relations, particularly in the economic and developmental sectors, in ways that serve mutual interests.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi, where the UAE President welcomed the President of Cyprus. Sheikh Mohamed extended his best wishes for a constructive visit, expressing confidence that it would strengthen cooperation between the two nations across multiple levels.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed UAE-Cyprus relations and joint efforts to advance ties, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that benefit the peoples of both countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest, with a focus on developments in the Middle East. They emphasised the importance of working to de-escalate tensions in the region to avoid further instability that could threaten regional peace and security. They also stressed the need to open channels for dialogue and pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve global conflicts.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Christodoulides discussed cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Amalthea maritime corridor initiative. They underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to create the necessary conditions to provide adequate, unimpeded, and sustainable humanitarian support to its residents.

In this context, the UAE President expressed his appreciation for Cyprus’ efforts and initiatives in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza, particularly through the maritime corridor between the two countries. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Cyprus, as well as with regional and international partners, in these efforts.