UAE's regulator has changed the rules for the early termination of mobile phone contracts

Etisalat is a UAE based telecommunications services provider [Image used for illustrative purposes] Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE's telecommunications regulator has changed the rules around the early termination of mobile phone contracts, making it less expensive to end a phone contract with du or Etisalat, it announced on Wednesday.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said that instead of having to pay one month's rental fee multiplied by the number of months remaining on the contract, users will now only have to pay one month's rental fee.

For example, if a user was paying Dh100 a month for a phone plan, and had six months remaining on their contract, previously they would have had to pay Dh600 to end their contract earlier.

Now, the user will simply need to pay Dh100 to end the contract early.

Amendment

The TRA said that this amendment had been "introduced already in the new individuals’ mobile contracts."

It added that it was working on "introducing these amendments to the other services’ contracts in the coming period."

These may include internet and television contracts.

The regulator said that these changes confirmed the "TRA's keenness to apply the best international standards on services provided by licensees in the UAE," and to provide more freedom and flexibility to users in choosing the services they desire.

In a statement, the head of the TRA said that the authority always listened to the concerns of du and Etisalat customers.