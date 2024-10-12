Dubai: All roads led to the Dubai’s Expo City on Saturday as thousands of community members turned up to volunteer for the relief aid collection initiative held as part of the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign.

According to officials, people started to pour in at the South Hall of the Dubai Exhibition Centre from morning hours. By 10am, there were long queues running outside the centre to support the initiative to send supplies to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

“We all are here to lend a helping hand. We thank the UAE leadership for this. People in Lebanon and Syria need the world to come together to offer their support,” said a volunteer.

Volunteers packed more than 10,000 relief aid kits as part of the 'UAE Stands for Lebanon' Campaign at the Dubai Expo City on Saturday. Image Credit: Ahmed Alotbi/Gulf News

This initiative comes as part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Shaikh Theyab bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Volunteers of all age groups participated in the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign at Dubai Expo City on Saturday. Image Credit: Ahmed Alotbi/Gulf News

10,000 kits

Officials say the aim is to pack 10,000 kits. The kits were divided into three boxes: Women’s, baby’s and a winter basket. The kit included soap, shampoo bottles, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sanitary napkins, towels, body cream, hand sanitiser, razors, blankets, baby food, diapers, feeding bottles, milk powder and biscuits. The winter basket contained blankets, towels, socks and jackets.

Volunteers

Dubai Cares organised the collection of relief aid with the support of volunteers and several entities. The initiative is part of a public campaign that began on October 8 and will run until October 21. Another round of collection and packing of relief aid will be held on Sunday at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Zayed Port.