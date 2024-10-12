Tiruchirappalli: Government officials, ministers, and the public hailed the crucial role the pilots played in ensuring the safety of the passengers after an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah encountered a technical problem soon after take-off on Friday .

All 140 passengers on the Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah were safe after the plane landed at Tiruchirapalli airport on Friday evening. The aircraft, after experiencing a technical snag, circled for more than two hours before landing. Following the landing, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the aircraft and ordered a probe.

Air India Express Flight 613, which departed from Tiruchirapalli at 5:30 pm on Friday, encountered an issue with its landing gear. The plane circled the city to reduce fuel before safely landing around 8:15 pm. An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

Visuals emerged on social media showing the pilots of the aircraft Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole leaving from the Tiruchirapalli airport soon after the landing.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said a big accident was averted due to coordination between the pilot, ATC and Airport Director.

Mohol said, "A flight of Air India Express going from Trichy Airport to Sharjah, had to be landed back at Trichy airport due to hydraulic failure. It took two hours to land because the pilots wanted to reduce the fuel so the aircraft flew in the air for two hours at a height of about 4000 feet. Later it landed safely. Today, 150 people including the pilot crew and migrants, all landed safely and a big accident was averted here due to coordination between the pilot, ATC and Airport Director."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed his happiness after the Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. Taking to X CM Stallin wrote, "I am heartened to hear that the Air India Express flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance."

Tamil Nadu Governor also thanked the captain and the co-pilot for their in safe landing of the flight.

"Many thanks to the Captain and the Co-Pilot for safe landing of flight IX613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah after the landing gear glitch. The courage and calm professionalism of the cockpit and cabin crew truly shone during this trying and tense moment. Heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone involved, including emergency services, for ensuring the safety of all on board. Wishing everyone smooth travels ahead," said Tamil Nadu Governor N Ravi.

Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar said that the aircraft encountered a landing issue and once the problem was identified, officials coordinated with the airport authority and air traffic control to assist the aircraft.

Kumar noted that the pilot played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the passengers.

"There was a landing issue in the flight. Once the landing issue was identified, we were in touch with the airport authority and the air traffic signal. They had contacted the pilot and it was confirmed that there would be a 90 per cent chance of a safe landing. From that point onwards, as the District Administration, we ensured the safety measures and were fully prepared,' he said.