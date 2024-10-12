Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a firefighter, recently found to be of Syrian origin, for obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship through forgery.

The arrest follows an ongoing investigation by the Nationality Investigations Department into cases of fraudulent citizenship in the country.

According to sources, the suspect, originally from Syria, secured Kuwaiti citizenship through fraudulent means shortly after the Iraqi invasion.

The case surfaced after a suspicious entry was found in the citizenship records of a deceased Kuwaiti citizen, prompting a deeper probe.

This led to the identification of an elderly Syrian man, the suspect’s father, who resides in Kuwait on a residence permit.

The father reportedly admitted to asking his deceased Kuwaiti friend to include his son in his citizenship file to secure a better future for him.

The son subsequently benefitted from Kuwaiti citizenship, pursuing an education and a career in the fire department before applying for early retirement.

Authorities have confirmed that the father’s presence in Kuwait was pivotal in unravelling the fraud, as he provided key details linking his son to the forgery.

Upon completing the investigation, authorities set up an ambush and arrested the man while he was finalising his retirement.

During questioning, both the father and son confirmed that the forgery was motivated not by financial gain but by a desire to provide the son with enhanced opportunities.