Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that 55 per cent of breast cancer cases in the country are diagnosed at advanced stages, significantly reducing the likelihood of recovery.

In response, the ministry emphasised the importance of early screening to prevent breast cancer and increase survival rates.

While 80 per cent of breast tumors are found to be benign, the ministry noted that early detection is crucial.

According to health officials, early diagnosis can lead to a recovery rate exceeding 95 per cent, with timely treatment not only improving quality of life but also helping to lower mortality rates among breast cancer patients.

The ministry highlighted that breast cancer continues to be the most prevalent cancer among women, both globally and within Saudi Arabia. In light of these statistics, health authorities stressed the need for regular breast health screenings to detect cancer at the earliest possible stage.

To mitigate the risk of developing breast cancer, the ministry recommends a wide range of preventive measures. These include adhering to a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and breastfeeding.