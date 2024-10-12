Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested six individuals, including an officer from the Ministry of Interior, in connection with an alcohol smuggling operation valued at approximately 200,000 Kuwaiti dinars (around $650,000).

The General Department for Combating Drugs led the operation, detaining two Kuwaiti nationals — one of whom is the officer — and four others of Asian descent.

The arrests followed a meticulous investigation, which led to the seizure of nearly 3,000 bottles of imported alcohol, along with a small quantity of hashish and cash in both Kuwaiti dinars and US dollars.

Officials have stated that the contraband, valued at an estimated KD 200,000 on the black market, underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and enforce the nation’s strict anti-alcohol laws.

The Ministry of Interior emphasised its commitment to the rule of law, asserting that all individuals are accountable, irrespective of their position.