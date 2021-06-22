Dubai: The Shvabe holding company of Rostec State Corporation has brought latest innovations of Russian medicine and biological safety industries to Arab Health 2021, currently under way here. The exposition includes equipment for detecting pathogens in the air, telemedicine health monitoring and laser treatment.
For the first time in the Middle East, the company will demonstrate the Detector-BIO device, designed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Ministry of Health and successfully tested at the Krasnogorsky Zavod. Detector-BIO is an automated system for indoor detection of pathogenic biological agents such as COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as harmful toxins and bacteria.
Arab Health — the international trade fair and conference for medical devices and services with more than 40 years of history — is being held from June 21-24 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.
The Shvabe stand at Arab Health includes products from five more subsidiaries of the holding company: Urals Optical & Mechanical Plant, Lytkarino Optical Glass Factory, MZ ‘SAPPHIR’, POLYUS Research Institute of M.F. Stelmakh and ‘Shvabe — Moscow’.
“Our capable high-tech medical products demonstrate our technological and scientific potential, which we want to provide to prospective markets such as the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and Africa”, said Sergey Dmitrochenko, deputy general director of Shvabe.
Participants at Arab Health 2021 will also be able to familiarise themselves with Shvabe’s solutions for supply and equipment of mobile hospitals and special medical vehicles, such as various ambulances, mobile medical complexes, urgent care centres, medical diagnostic and treatment-and-prophylactic complexes, transport for people with disabilities and a number of other types of special vehicles integrating on-board medical products manufactured by Shvabe subsidiaries.