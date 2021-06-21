Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum at the launch of C37 at Arab Health on Monday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Health Care City (DHCC) on Monday launched C37, the UAE’s first private medical workspace. The unique concept of space sharing is expected to help doctors to share logistic, administrative costs.

Speaking on the sidelines of Arab Health, Mohammed Elbaz, manager for C 37 explained the concept to Gulf News. “Specialists travelling from overseas who are licensed here, come for a limited time and find it difficult to deal with the administrative, human resources, medical insurance, regulatory and other issues. We provide to them a space along with end-to-end solutions in all these areas for a fee that is charged per hour. Therefore, if a doctor flies in for a week for consultations or three months, he can choose a package. The service is also available for UAE doctors looking for independent part-time practice, seeking sustainable space and shared resources solutions. What we are doing is enabling health care and wellness free zone eco system,” he said.

The innovative concept was Launched in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group and Chairman of Dubai Airports on the opening day of Arab Health and is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the GCC providing flexibility, innovation and accessibility to doctors.

Larger pool of specialists

It will also give patients in the UAE direct access to an even larger pool of leading regional and global specialists in various fields of medicine, right at their doorstep in Dubai Healthcare City.

Jamal Abdulsalam, Chief Executive Officer DHCC Authority, said: “The launch of C37 is in line with our commitment to provide unique and innovative solutions to meet the growing demands of the UAE health sector and ensure DHCC continues to attract the best of the world’s medical talent in line with our goal to support the national agenda on advanced health sciences and health care excellence.

“C37 provides a 360-degree approach to clinical operations so that doctors can focus on their core services and provide optimum quality care. The initiative also serves as a platform for knowledge and expertise exchange with medical peers and future doctors coming together to form a like-minded, next-generation community that can thrive through networking and referral opportunities,” added Abdulsalam.