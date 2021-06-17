1 of 11
Whether you choose to do yoga in the clouds or get your hands on a pair of limited edition sneakers, here is your list of things to do in the UAE this weekend.
FIRST OF ALL, THE WEATHER: This weekend, you can expect a bit of an overcast. Today it is expected to be dusty and a little cloudy. The humidity levels will rise by nighttime and continue until Friday morning. The temperature will peak at 47°C.
CATCH THE EUROS THIS WEEKEND: Plenty of spots all over the city are offering fans some killer deals as they enjoy the football. On Thursday, you can enjoy Ukraine and North Macedonia followed by Denmark and Belgium, then end the night with the Netherlands vs Austria. On Friday the 5pm game sees Sweden and Slovakia, followed by Croatia and the Czech Republic, then a juicy match between England and Scotland. Then Saturday sees Hungary and France at 5pm, Germany vs Portugal at 8pm and to end the weekend, Spain playing against Poland.
GO FOR AN INDOOR RUN THIS SUMMER: Festival Plaza, in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and Return to Racing, is bringing its much-loved Summer Running Series back for a second year running. Taking place on Friday 18th June, Friday 16th July, and Friday 20th August from 7am onwards, runners of ages 5 and above will be able to participate in a 2.5km and a 5km indoor Summer run. Once crossing the finishing line and receiving a medal with a prize ceremony, participants will be able to sit back and indulge in a complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast and coffee from popular Swedish retailer IKEA. Plus, Festival Plaza will be offering exclusive promotions across various outlets at the mall for those who sign up. Sign up today to compete on Friday June 18.
LAST CHANCE TO ENJOY PROJECT ART: Following the successful launch, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens will continue supporting the art community with the second edition of Project Art. From 4th to 18th June, the neighbourhood hangout puts the spotlight on emerging artist, Yousra Wahba, showcasing fluid acrylic work and resin art. Project Art sees top local talent granted free-of-charge space within the award-winning property to exhibit their work, lead educational masterclasses and creative workshops. Art lovers can catch Yousra at one of her engaging workshops throughout the schedule.
TRY LUIGIA’S NEW GOURMET PIZZAS: Italian restaurant Luigia, located at the Rixos Premium in JBR, introduces three new flavours to its pizza speciali. The new gourmet pizzas are the Veganella, Polposa and Marina. The Veganella pizza, based on wood oven-baked Aubergine cream with the addition of Calabrian chilli paste, courgettes, shitake mushrooms and peppers to complete the base. The Polposa pizza’s main ingredient is octopus and The Queen Apulian Burrata. As for toppings, it’s hand-beaten basil pesto, datterini tomatoes and smoked provola. Finally, La pizza Marina with a base of Vesuvian cherry tomatoes, stracciatella, Sicilian red prawns, Amalfi lemon zest and basil pesto.
THE VIEW: For the first time, The View at The Palm, the 360 observation deck, is hosting weekly yoga sessions with 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, every Tuesday and Friday from 7am to 8am. In partnership with Core Direction, one of Dubai’s leading fitness, health and wellness companies, yogis can now find their zen at a 60-minute vinyasa yoga session at the observation deck on level 52 at The Palm Tower. For Dh149 per person, guests can practice body balance, breathing and relaxation techniques from the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah.
TIPSY LION’S PRE-FOOTBALL BRUNCH: Two home nations, England and Scotland, battling it out on the pitch. It’s going to be tense, it’s going to be exciting and it’s going to be the perfect excuse for a massive pre-match brunch. The brunch kicks off from 1pm to 5pm at Tipsy Lion in Sofitel Dubai Downtown, the British casual eatery will be hosting fans from both sides, playing the very best English and Scottish tunes, serving the most delicious British-inspired dishes and getting the crowds ready for the match ahead. Fancy a bit of privacy? Groups of 8 – 10 can enquire about the secret fan zone, which not only includes a complete private brunch experience but even contains a cheeky karaoke booth too. The Great British Brunch is priced at Dh279 for soft drinks, Dh349 for house beverages and Dh399 for sparkling. Keep the party going as from 5pm to 8pm the after-brunch celebrations begin with selected beverages on Happy Hour prices.
BMW’S M TOWN: M Town will make its much-anticipated return from Thursday to Saturday. AGMC is inviting all motor racing enthusiasts to its new Dubai Motor City showroom. If you head down between 6pm to 9pm expect live beats spun by the resident DJ as well as complimentary snacks prepared by Healthy Farm Eatery and indulge in a selection of treats including mini beef burgers, delicious vegan sausage rolls, eclairs with mouth-watering Italian cream, and panna cotta caramel – and more. You can even try the BMW AGMC’s Racing Simulators and the fastest participant’s lap time will be awarded a BMW M2 driving experience at Dubai Autodrome worth Dh950.
SUI MUI’S PHO REAL NIGHT BRUNCH: Need something to look forward to on a Saturday evening? Head to Sui Mui’s Pho Real Night Brunch for an Asian-inspired meal. As it turns out, Poh Pai vegetable spring rolls, wok-fried noodles and green chicken curry are pretty good for your soul on a Saturday night. Held every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, Sui Mui’s Pho Real Night Brunch combines authentic cooking techniques and nuanced flavours – packing a punch both on the plate and with Sui Mui’s super cool interiors. It is priced at Dh169 with access to the buffet only while at Dh225 you can enjoy the buffet and unlimited selected beverages are included. It takes place every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm
GET YOURSELF THE NEW ADIDAS KICKS: Check out the new adidas Originals LEGO Superstar Sneaker. Highlighting iconic elements from both brands, the adidas Originals LEGO Superstar sneaker brings together adidas’ archival aesthetics with the LEGO brand’s instantly recognizable bricks. Playfully reimagining the iconic silhouette, the LEGO Superstar sneaker in adult sizing features a classic white and black leather construction that is elevated with custom three stripes, shell-toe, and heel tab, which have been carefully crafted to perfectly emulate the LEGO brick pattern. The striking look is then rounded out with gold foil accents. The adult version of this shoe is complemented in kids sizing, this time bringing a colourful and playful LEGO to take on the Superstar and rounding out options for the whole family. The collaborative Superstar LEGO sneaker arrives is now available online and select LEGO retailers for Dh529.
