Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare and James Park, Seegene Executive Director sign the agreement. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based G42 Healthcare and global biotechnology company Seegene Inc have signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] to operate a fully-equipped mobile diagnostics and testing laboratories across the pan-Arab and Middle East and North Africa Mena region.

The Seegene Mobile Station conforms with World Health Organisation guidelines of BioSafety Level-2 and offers automated testing with minimum supervision. It has all essential equipment, RT-PCR reagents, consumables, IT solutions, and technical support for diagnostic testing. The laboratory-on-wheels can conduct 2,000 tests per day of 225 pathogens in 10 different criteria, with automated work¬flow from pre-extraction to data analysis. It is transportable by ship or land and can be made operational within few days.

Services on offer

The services will be on offer in the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Yemen.

The MoU was signed by Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, and James Park, Seegene Executive Director during the Medlab Middle East Exhibition — Mena’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and congress at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Koshy said: “We are proud to enter into a collaboration with Seegene, which offers equitable access to health care anywhere in the pan-Arab region. This is part of our joint efforts with international organisations to share our knowledge and expertise to future proof the health of nations. Our commitment is to uphold patient health and reinforce our credentials as a transformation enabler in health care for the good of all humanity.”

Controlling epidemics

Park noted: “The Mobile Station will significantly contribute to the mitigation efforts as it will help governments to control areas where epidemics spread easily and to place the laboratory near crowded places, such as community events.”