Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has issued a resolution establishing a national media office to enhance the UAE’s media position on the global stage.
The National Media Office is tasked with developing the UAE’s media sector, strengthen its media stature on the global level and develop mechanisms of coordination and cooperation between media bodies in the country to serve national interests.
The office will be affiliated to the Minister of Presidential Affairs while enjoying financial and administrative independence to be able to achieve its goals.
As per the resolution, the UAE News Agency (WAM) will be a unit affiliated to the head of the media office.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the media office may set up branches or offices inside and outside the country upon a decision by the minister.
Key responsibilities
Its responsibilities include suggesting and drawing up strategic media plans and media-related legislation, regulations and decisions concerning developing the media and monitoring implementing them.
It is also responsible for training and qualifying national media cadres and develop the work of official spokespersons.
The office will represent the country at media conferences and events in the country and abroad.
Preparing media research and studies and coordinating with all official and private media bodies on national issues are also included within the responsibilities of the office.
The office will play a role in developing strategic relations with Arab, regional and international media.