Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has issued an order granting golden residency visas to mosque imams, preachers, muezzins, muftis, and religious scholars in Dubai who have completed 20 years of service.

Sheikh Hamdan has also ordered a financial gift for them on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, in line with his annual tradition of honouring their contributions and pivotal role in disseminating Islam's message of tolerance.