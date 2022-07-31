Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Sunday approved a new organisational structure for Dubai Municipality.

Sheikh Hamdan said approving a comprehensive restructuring of Dubai Municipality comes in implementation of the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued during an earlier Dubai Council meeting, to reduce costs by Dh8 billion and create economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion.

New structure

Under the new structure, Dubai Municipality will include two main sectors, the planning and governance sector, and the institutional support services sector, in addition to four new entities that will operate under the supervision and management of the municipality.

The new entities include the Public Utilities Establishment, the Environment, Health, and Safety Establishment, the Building Regulation and Licensing Establishment, and the Waste and Sanitation Establishment.

Services covered

According to the new structure, eight major public activities will be carried out in partnership with the private sector to provide innovative services and enable the municipality to offer more than 60 per cent of the city’s total services.

These include irrigation services, city beautification and agriculture, veterinary services and abattoirs, waste management, market management, public parks and recreational facilities management, water treatment plants management, and technical laboratories management.

The new organisational structure aims to maximise the economic, tourism, and commercial impact of the municipality’s public assets, by creating economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion, establishing a new phase of development, and providing innovative services.

It also aims to enhance financial and governance sustainability by reducing operating costs by 10 per cent while raising the quality of services and happiness of residents by 20 per cent.

What are the new departments?

The municipality’s largest ever restructuring also includes new departments that were created for the first time in the history of municipal work to raise productivity and efficiency as well as to guarantee the best results.

These include the department of food security, department of digital transformation, department of urban planning and quality of life, department of enterprise risk and business continuity, department of customer happiness, department of city beautification and public projects, department of public beaches and water canals, department of environmental sustainability, and department of strategy and waste projects.

These departments will handle emerging and top-priority issues caused by the rapid changes and developments taking place worldwide.

New appointments

Sheikh Hamdan also issued a number of decisions appointing Nasser Hamad Khalifa Boushehab as the Executive Director of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality and Wissam Al Abbas Hussain Lootah as the Executive Director of Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality.