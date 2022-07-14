1 of 10
There’s no place like Dubai when it comes to having fun. Don’t let the strong sun fool you – at these indoor spots you’ll find interactive an engaging activities that are sure to thrill all adventurers. Think skydiving or getting into an escape room with your buddies. Here’s a look at the cool stuff on offer.
Image Credit: Insta/ infinitylumieres
2 of 10
Infinity Des Lumières Dubai: Immerse yourself in an experience like no other when you visit this museum, home to a number of digital installations that will draw you in. Each ‘art show’ lasts about an hour and 15 minutes. Location: Dubai Mall. Timings: 10am to 10pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
Ifly Dubai: It may too hot to go skydiving outdoors what with temperatures soaring, but that’s no reason to not try it at this indoor play centre. Location: Mirdiff City Centre. Timings: 12pm to 10pm.
Image Credit: Insta/iflydubai
4 of 10
Museum of illusions: Be ready to be baffled and laugh with joy when you venture into this museum that not only allows you to admire the artwork but also be a part of it. Location: AL Seef, Dubai Creek. Timings: 10am to 10pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
Phobia Dubai: Do you like puzzles? Head to this escape room mega maze, where you can choose to play a wizard or fight a zombie apocalypse as you try to find your way out. Location: Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Timings: 11am to 11pm.
Image Credit: Insta/ phobia.dubai
6 of 10
Mermaids of Arabia: Get decked up to look like a mermaid or pirate, while enjoying a meeting with underwater ‘mermaids’. Mermaids of Arabia is also themed around environmental conservation. Location: Dubai Mall. Timings: 10am to 11pm.
Image Credit: Insta/mermaids_of_arabia
7 of 10
Cat Café Vibrissae: Hang out with cats at this cafe and make some fun memories, while also having a coffee treat. Location: Al Safa park complex. Timings: 10am to 10pm.
Image Credit: Insta/catcafevibrissae
8 of 10
Madame Tussauds Dubai: From Shah Rukh Khan to Kylie Jenner, meet the wax figures of the stars. The museum is in Bluewaters Island and features numerous celebrities.
Image Credit: Bindu Rai/Gulf News
9 of 10
The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo at The Dubai Mall invites guests to take part in exhilarating new diving experiences. Go on an incredible journey through the deep blue sea without leaving The Dubai Mall. Timings: 10am to 10pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
Dubai Dolphinarium: Watch the impressive live performances of Dolphin and Seal at Dubai Dolphinarium. Location: Creek Park. Timings: 10am ti 7:30pm.
Image Credit: REUTERS