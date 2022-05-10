Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday issued a decision to completely restructure Dubai Municipality and transform it into specialised entities under one regulatory authority.

Sheikh Mohammed issued a series of decisions and major changes as he chaired the meeting of Dubai Council.

Dubai Municipality will be restructured with an aim to create economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion in the next five years, reduce operational cost by 10 per cent and elevate the quality of services by 20 per cent in the next period.

“Dubai Municipality is the oldest department in the emirate that helped in development of leaders in the government work. Today, we have a new model of future cities that we need to keep pace with,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The secret of maintaining our competitiveness lies within our ability to cope with changes and fulfil new global ambitions, “he added.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved restructuring of the Dubai Lands Department to consolidate the emirate’s leadership of the real estate sector on the global level. These goals will be achieved by increasing transparency, developing governance and increasing investment in the sector.

New committee for citizens

During the meeting, the council approved the establishment of a development and citizens’ affairs committee chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The committee is tasked with developing social, housing and development services and implement plans to create development opportunities for youths.

It aims to improve the quality of live and wellbeing of citizens to become the best in the world and offer opportunities for Emirati youths. The committee is formed to entrench social, family and housing stability.

“The aim of economic development is provide our citizens with a dignified life, and the committee will achieve this goal in the fastest and best ways,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Family businesses

A centre for family-owned businesses will soon be established to ensure the sustainability of family-owned companies for the next 100 years at least.

Also, an arbitration centre will also be set up to settle disputes within families running their own business. This will be followed by developing four new laws to ensure legislative flexibility in this regard.

Focus on tech

Sheikh Mohammed also approved establishing a committee to supervise technology and future developments in the digital economy. The committee is chaired by Sheikh Hamdan.