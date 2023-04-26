Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday reminded employers that June 30 is the deadline for private sector companies with 50 employees or more to achieve their half-yearly Emiratisation targets, set at one per cent of skilled jobs.

In July 2023, fines will be applied on non-compliant companies for not achieving the required half-yearly rate as well as the 2022 targets.

This comes in line with the amendment some of the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (19/5m) of 2022 regarding the mechanism of achieving yearly Emiratisation increase targets. It stipulates that one per cent Emiratisation increase should be achieved before end of June, with the yearly two per cent increase target to be achieved before the end of the year.

Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs, highlighted the importance of companies achieving half-yearly Emiratisation target increase to avoid fines. She called on the private sector companies to benefit from the support provided by Nafis to hire Emirati talents in skilled jobs.

“The private sector is an active partner in enhancing the attractiveness and competitiveness of the job market, in line with the vision to make the UAE a dynamic economic hub that is among the most sustainable and fastest growing in the world,” she said.

“The success of Emiratisation efforts depends on the expansion of the vacancies open to Emiratis in the private sector, and building a secure network that supports their career paths. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation supports exceptional companies that train and employ Emiratis in line with Nafis’ objectives.

“We also offer them the chance to join the Tawteen Partners Club, which boosts the ranking of the company to Category 1, providing them with a discount of up to 80 per cent on the Ministry’s fees.”

She added: “We look forward to the results of the new mechanism of achieving Emiratisation targets, which guarantees continuous employment of Emiratis year-round and maintains their retention in the private sector. It also sustains job offerings and vacancies on Nafis’ platform throughout the year, which aligns with the pace of jobseekers’ registrations.”

A penalty of Dh42,000 will be applied for every Emirati not hired within targeted companies, at the rate of Dh7,000 per month for 2023, in line with the Cabinet decision.