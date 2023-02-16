Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said on Thursday that judicial seizures grant an inspection officer the right to enter an employer’s building without prior notice in order to determine the nature of the procedures undertaken by the entity towards Emirati employees who are covered by the provisions of the pension and social security law.

During employer/entity visits, inspection officers have the right to view files and records related to the implementation of the provisions of the pension law and to verify the fact that Emirati employees within the organisation are registered within a month from the date of their employment, and made fully aware of their rights and obligations, as well as to ensure the employer/entity provides the GPSSA with the end-of-service files and documentations of their employees, no longerthan a month from their service termination date.

The aim of inspection visits held in entities across the UAE is to correct inaccurate practices conducted by employers/entities unconsciously regarding registration and payment of contributions due from insured Emiratis, and to ensure they abide by all legal regulations as per the provisions of the pension and social security law, GPSSA said.

It affirmed the importance of strengthening partnership and communication with employers/entities in order protect current and futuristic rights of insured Emiratis and their families, with emphasis on registering with the GPSSA as a first step to obtaining insurance benefits.

The issuance of violations and having to revert to legal measures is not a favored solution as part of the ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ campaign launched by the GPSSA, but rather to raise further awareness and re-correct practices in order to avoid releasing warnings due to not fulfilling the registration and contribution requirements on behalf of an insured individual unconsciously.

In order to become insured with the GPSSA, the individual needs to fulfill various requirements, some of which includes proof that they are UAE nationals as per their UAE Family Book; they should be between the ages of 18 to 60 at the time of registration and medically fit to work upon appointment according to a medical report submitted by their entity. All medical procedures and registration steps need to be approved by the GPSSA.