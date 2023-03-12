Abu Dhabi: The UAE has launched a new initiative -- Industrialist Programme -- to build local capacities and increase Emiratisation in the industrial sector.

The programme is a training initiative that aims to upskill national cadres and help them access skilled jobs in the industrial sector.

The initiative is part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

The MoU aims to empower talent, develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

The signing was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT; Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al Nasser, Assistant Under-Secretary of MoHRE; and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of Nafis.

Apart from launching the programme, the MoU covers developing a training programme for Emiratis in cooperation with training institutes and the industrial sector. MoIAT will link factories together under this programme. A Special Emiratisation Committee will also be established under the umbrella of the National ICV programme, with MoIAT as its chair, and MoHRE and Nafis as members, to ensure the programme’s goals are accomplished.

MoIAT, MoHRE, and Nafis will also launch a national campaign to create local industrial jobs, and MoIAT will set up a process for exchanging information on Emiratisation in cooperation with MoHRE and link it to ICV certification. Nafis will also finance and support training programmes in accordance with the standards in force with regard to beneficiaries who meet the eligibility requirements for programmes and initiatives.

The Under-Secretary of MoIAT said: “MoIAT supports partnerships and cooperation with all government agencies and institutions, as well as the private sector, through the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It is committed to leveraging the enablers and incentives provided under the National ICV programme to boost industrial growth and competitiveness, in addition to creating more high-quality jobs for Emiratis in the private sector. As an initiative of the National ICV programme, the Industrialist Programme will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals.

Al Suwaidi noted that the MoU will create new opportunities, saying: “The Industrialist Programme will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialised jobs. The programme will align national training programmes to meet the requirements of factories. It will also reflect the commitment of ICV-certified companies to Emiratisation.”

Al Mazrouei added: “Collaboration across government entities is a positive and effective indicator in support of initiatives that empower national talents in the industry and advanced technology sectors. The industry sector is among the UAE’s strategic sectors that are expected to contribute to creating employment and training opportunities for Emiratis to participate and value to the sector’s growth and expansion.”