Dubai: More than 800 workers at the constructions sites were provided with refreshments including cold drinks to help them beat the heat during summer.

Officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, participated in the ‘Frij Refrigerator’ initiative aimed at keeping workers ‘cool’ at workplaces during hot summer days.

The initiative is part of the GDRFA’s efforts to improve working and living conditions for labourers. It will also help enhance their productivity.

The campaign also focuses on raising awareness about the importance of providing a suitable work environment to blue-collar workers and to reinforce the crucial role workers play in the society.

Major General Obaid Bin Suroor, Assistant Director General of GDRFA Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, emphasised on the importance of continuous communication with labourers to recognise their pivotal role in the emirate’s development journey.

Major General Bin Suroor said that the “Frij Refrigerator” initiative demonstrates GDRFA’s unwavering commitment to provide all necessary support and care for labourers to improve their working conditions.