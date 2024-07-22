Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai recently organised the ‘Sure Forum,’ an initiative aimed at getting feedback from customers.

The forum provided an opportunity to showcase key services offered by GDRFA and gather feedback directly from members of the GDRFA Customer Community Network.

During the event, officials from GDRFA and network members engaged in productive discussions about the customer journey, assessing the quality of services to ensure ease of access. The discussions also touched on the community’s key needs and expectations to enhance service delivery.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, GDRFA Director General, stressed the importance of the ‘Sure Forum’ in fostering open communication between the directorate and its customers. He emphasised that such forums are part of GDRFA’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency and direct engagement, allowing for a deeper understanding of customer experience and expectations.

“We will spare no effort to ensure the highest levels of satisfaction and excellence across all operations,” he said.

He noted that such meetings provide a fundamental platform for exchanging ideas and suggestions to improve service quality and allow officials to gain a deeper understanding of customer needs and aspirations.

The forum showcased a variety of GDRFA services, including Golden Visa Services, Hatta Land Port, Services for Emiratis, Smart Travel, Follow-Up and Investigation.