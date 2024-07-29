Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched two new initiatives: The first under the slogan “For the World” and the second called “A Day with Parents”.

The first initiative, which the administration has begun implementing, aims to attract guests from different countries and nationalities with the aim of enhancing the cultural knowledge of frontline employees at Dubai’s land, sea and air ports.

The second initiative aims to invite children of employees of GDRFA in Dubai to participate with their parents working in various departments and administrations of the authority, especially the passport departments at airports, seaports and border crossings.

Under this initiative, the children get to spend a full working day with one of their working parents (father or mother) on a full working day. By being in the same work environment as their parents, they have an opportunity to learn about the nature of their work and the effort they put in to serve the community - and make a living.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, told Gulf News that the aim of this initiative is to enhance the values of family relations and to introduce children to the value of parents through the efforts they exert in the work environment to care for and look after the family. This instills the value and concept of family in the souls of children so that parents are role models for their children as they watch their parents conduct themselves at work and interact with others. The exposure to the workspaces extends to the airport, seaports or passport points on land, he added.

Regarding the first intuitive “For the World”, Lieutenant Al Marri said that it is a new initiative under the theme “For the World” where guestsfrom different countries understand how frontline staff at Dubai’s land, sea and air ports work.

He stressed that the initiative aims to strengthen connections and understanding between people from around the world. This will ensure that travellers receive a respectful reception and farewell during their entry or exit through Dubai’s ports, he noted.

He said the initiative will help create an environment that fosters mutual respect and co-existence among people from diverse cultures, positioning Dubai as a global model of cultural diversity and openness.

Al Marri added that the initiative will host individuals from various countries, dressed in their traditional attires, to educate frontline staff at all ports of entry so that they become familiar with the cultural specifics of the visitors’ home countries. This includes details about traditional costumes, customs, traditions, culture and key communication practices.

As a result, staff will be better prepared to offer a unique and proactive welcome to travellers, Al Marri said, adding, this not only enhances the travel experience for those arriving or departing but also ensures a memorable and positive impression, particularly in Dubai’s airports.

The first guest in this initiative was Yani Takashi, a Japanese citizen, who wore a traditional kimono, a garment symbolic of Japanese culture.

Al Marri hosted Takashi, guiding him through a tour before meeting with passport officers at Dubai airport.