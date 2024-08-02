Dubai: Officials from General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai held a planning meeting to prepare for the upcoming two-month grace period allowing residency visa violators to rectify their status.

The strategic meeting was chaired by Lt. General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA and attended by other top officials including Major General Obaid Bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA.

During the meeting, plans and procedures were discussed to smoothly handle cases durignthe grace period to rectify the legal status of residency violators.

According to the GDRFA, specialised working teams were formed during the meeting. They included: Customer Happiness, Digital Services, Proactive Media Communication, and Service Development teams. The aim is to ensure a smooth and effective experience for all individuals wishing to take advantage of this opportunity.

Lt. General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, speaking during a meeting of GDRFA officials in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE announced a two-month grace period, starting from September 1, 2024, allowing residency law violators to adjust their status or leave the country without incurring fines.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) announced the grace period on Thursday.

The authority stated that violators can regularise their status during the amnesty period or leave the country without incurring fees.

A dedicated service also allows violators to submit a request to exempt/reduce the financial fine imposed on violators of the Foreigners’ Entry and Residence Law.