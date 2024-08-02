Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the launch of the Medeem Center for Family Nurturing, part of the Medeem initiative launched by the Department of Community Development in April 2024.

During a meeting with the Department of Community Development’s senior management, Sheikh Khalid was briefed on the Medeem initiative, as well as the center’s services and facilities, which are designed to further advance the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, fostering stable and cohesive families in Abu Dhabi through well-established foundations.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted the significance of the Medeem initiative in fostering the growth and development of Emirati families and commended the Medeem Center for Family Nurturing’s contribution to the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, which aims to enhance social cohesion and family stability by upholding Emirati values.

Guidance for couples

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the center supports engaged couples through educational courses, awareness and guidance programmes, and community initiatives, encouraging youth to embrace authentic Emirati customs and traditions in organising wedding celebrations.

Sheih Khaled reemphasised the need to equip engaged and newly married couples and families with the necessary social, physical, psychological skills and knowledge for a successful married life and enable them to raise their children responsibly while building stable families, enhancing social cohesion and contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity of Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.

Emirati society

He reaffirmed that the Medeem Center for Family Nurturing, along with other community initiatives and projects, underscores the leadership’s dedication to fostering a thriving Emirati society. This commitment is rooted in the firm belief that a stable Emirati family is the cornerstone of an integrated and sustainable community, playing a pivotal role towards a long-term sustainable future.

Sheikh Khaled was presented with an introduction to the functions of the Journey of a Lifetime Experience, a facility specifically designed to support couples with planning their wedding. The experience utilises innovative AI-powered technology to transform the wedding planning process into an interactive experience for couples as they select the various elements of their wedding, including themes, designs and scents, as well as individual and collective counselling sessions, ensuring that their choices align with the principles of the Medeem Model for Women’s Weddings.

Best practices

Developed in accordance with international standards and best practices, while respecting local traditions and customs, the Medeem Center for Family Nurturing offers integrated services delivered by experts, specialists and mentors in marital relations, family counselling and psychological support. Additionally, a briefing highlighted the framework that aligns the Medeem initiative with the Emirati Family Growth Support Programme, aiming to build cohesive, responsible Emirati families that enjoy stability and growth.

Stable society

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said: “The approval of the launch of the Medeem Center for Family Nurturing by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reflects His Highness’ keenness to support the journey towards building a stable Emirati society, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Wellbeing and to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership in enabling Emiratis to lead happy and fulfilling family lives by every means necessary.”

Dr Al Khaili added that the center is a significant enhancement to the community services framework of Abu Dhabi, emphasising the Department of Community Development’s commitment to its role as regulator of the Emirate’s social sector. The center’s services cater to the youth and families and, in doing so, it continues to nurture future generations of Emirati citizens who are responsible and dedicated to their society and country.

Mindful decision

He stressed the importance of raising awareness among young people and providing them with the tools and skills that enable them to make mindful decisions; those being characterised by wisdom and inspired by the timeless values and wise approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in-line with authentic Emirati customs and traditions that celebrate the family and its role in society.

Clear vision

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, said: “The Medeem Center for Family Nurturing was established with a clear vision, which is to help Emiratis lead a successful marriage journey and a fulfilling family life. The primary goal of the center is to prepare engaged and newly married couples with a sense of responsibility towards forming lasting and blessed relationships. This is a goal that each member of a family is responsible for contributing towards, thereby creating a happier society in Abu Dhabi.”

He added that the Medeem Center for Family Nurturing aims to provide guidance to the youth and families in accordance with the authentic values of UAE society, embodying the nation’s deep belief in the importance of investing in family formation and raising children for continual growth and development.

First of its kind

The Medeem Center for Family Nurturing, the first of its kind in family preparation in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, will help facilitate a successful marriage journey and a fulfilling family life through a comprehensive array of preventive services, early interventions, and continuous follow-ups. The center is committed to preparing young individuals for marriage by educating them and equipping them with the necessary skills to ensure family stability and the wellbeing of children. It also focuses on strengthening family bonds and promoting a culture of positive and responsible parenting.

Six services

The center offers six primary services tailored to individuals across different age groups. These services include a rehabilitation programme for engaged couples, family counselling, family mediation, post-divorce counselling, child custody arrangements, and educational and awareness programmes for parents, families and children.

The Medeem Center for Family Nurturing provides guidance and counselling during the pre-marriage stage, preparing engaged and newly married couples to manage all aspects of marital life and family formation through authentic Emirati values, acceptable and moderate wedding practices, ultimately leading to the formation of stable and cohesive families that foster balanced children who contribute to a cohesive society. Additionally, the center offers family counselling services to support families facing challenges, helping them to overcome obstacles and thrive.