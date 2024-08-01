Abu Dhabi: A two-month grace period, starting from September 1, 2024, has been granted to residency law violators, allowing them to adjust their status or leave the country without incurring fines.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) announced the grace period.

The authority stated that violators can regularise their status during the amnesty period or leave the country without incurring fees.

How to apply for exemption from fine

A dedicated service allows violators to submit a request to exempt/reduce the financial fine imposed on violators of the Foreigners’ Entry and Residence Law.

Documents that need to be provided include a copy of the violator’s passport, a letter stating the reasons for the violations and the inability to pay them and any other documents requested by the Fines Committee.

The person in question needs to visit the nearest Customer Happiness Centre (Amer), obtain an automated queue ticket, submit the application fulfilling all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee and pay the service fees (if any).

The service is available at General Administration - Al Aweer Centre from Monday to Thursday 7.30am to 7pm and Friday 7.30am to 12 noon and 2.30pm to 7pm.