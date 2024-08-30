Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced that it is all set to implement the grace period initiative for individuals violating residency regulations.

The preparations have been finalised following the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security’s (ICP) decision to launch amnesty programme for illegal residents from September 1.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, said that the directorate is fully ready to implement the initiative, which reflects the UAE’s humanitarian values and commitment to tolerance, community compassion, respect, and the rule of law.

Major General Salah Al Qamzi

Meanwhile, Major General Salah Al Qamzi, Assistant Director General for Follow-up of Violators and Foreigners Affairs at the GDRFA, said that the authority would begin implementing grace period procedures for residents and visitors at the 86 Amer centres across Dubai, in addition to the designated location for receiving applicants at Al Aweer centre.

He added that Amer Centres will handle all services for those wishing to stay in the country. However, Al Aweer Centre will be the approved fingerprinting facility and to issue exit permits for those who wish to leave the country.

Al Qamzi noted that GDRFA teams will provide applicants all the possible services to ease document processing procedures.