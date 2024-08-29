Dubai: Diplomatic missions are gearing up to facilitate the beneficiaries of the two-month UAE visa amnesty programme, set to begin on September 1.

During the grace period, people living without valid visas can either correct their legal status by securing new visas or leave the country without fines.

Embassies and consulates that Gulf News spoke to said they have launched awareness campaigns to ensure that any expat from their country who is living here illegally makes use of the opportunity.

The missions have welcomed the move by the UAE authorities that provides hope for a better future for such expats. They are also collaborating with community welfare groups to support the amnesty seekers.

Extra counters

“General amnesty for all expatriates living in the UAE is a great opportunity for those who need to regularise their visa status,” said B.M. Jamal Hossain, Consul General of Bangladesh in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Hossain said the mission has launched initiatives to raise awareness about the visa amnesty. “We have publicised details about the amnesty through social media. In addition, we are trying to re-issue passports to those who don’t have validity of their passport. We have suggested to them to keep all necessary papers updated such that they can avail visa amnesty properly and in a timely manner.”

For facilitating quick passport issuance for those without valid travel documents, he said the Bangladeshi missions have launched extra counters. “We have taken measures to provide travel permits promptly,” he added.

Working on Saturdays

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, appreciated the local authorities for launching the amnesty initiative.

“The ministry is doing extremely well [in organising it],” he said.

To facilitate the speedy issuance of travel documents to Pakistanis with expired passports, he said the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi and its Consulate in Dubai have been open on Saturdays to cater to requests since the last couple of weekends.

“We have disseminated all the information on our website. We have given talks on [various] media to facilitate as many Pakistanis as possible to avail of this opportunity,” he explained.

Expediting procedures

The Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi is also contemplating extending working hours over the weekend if the need arises to support amnesty seekers, a senior diplomat said.

Din Bandhu Subedi, Counsellor (Labour), said Nepalese Ambassador Tej Bahadur Chhetri is spearheading the initiatives to facilitate amnesty seekers.

“We have held discussions regarding this. We have communicated to our local community groups to encourage those eligible for the amnesty to make use of the opportunity,” he said.

Regarding the issuance of passports to those who do not have valid ones, he said the mission would expedite procedures to get their travel documents issued from Nepal.

“We do not print passports here in the UAE. If there are more applications that cannot be processed within the five working days, we will extend the service for one more day,” he said.

The diplomat urged Nepalese expats with no valid passport to directly approach the Embassy with the copy of their previous passport and a photo.

Collaborating with community

The Indian Consulate in Dubai said various diaspora organisations across the UAE have been requested to ascertain details of individuals in need of amnesty.

“We will follow established procedures to facilitate our nationals who wish to avail the benefit of amnesty,” said the Press Wing of the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, said: “I'm glad that our Indian association partners in all the Emirates are working with the consulate in spreading the message. And I hope people who want to avail this opportunity will take advantage of this facility. The Consulate will be ready to support in the facilitation of any documentation to enable them to get this amnesty and leave the country,”

Indians who do not have valid passports must get the Emergency Certificate (EC) issued by the missions here to travel. The EC also known as an out-pass is a temporary travel document that can be used as passport for a one-time trip.

“The consulate would expedite the issuance of documents for the beneficiaries in collaboration with diaspora organisations,” the mission stated.

This means applicants need not approach the outsourced service provider BLS International for getting an Indian out-pass or EC as their applications will be sent directly to the mission by community organisations working in collaboration with the consulate, a senior diplomat explained.

Invaluable opportunity

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai strongly encouraged all Filipinos in the UAE who have concerns regarding their immigration status - whether as residents, visitors or holders of other visa types -to take full advantage of the upcoming amnesty programme.

“This initiative offers an invaluable opportunity for our kababayans to regularise their stay in the UAE or to facilitate their return home without facing legal consequences,” the missions pointed out.