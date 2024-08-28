Abu Dhabi: The two-month visa amnesty, allowing people to regularise their visa status without facing any overstay fines, administrative fees or a ban, has begun today.

People on all types of visa - residence or visit visa - who have overstayed their visa can avail of this amnesty, which will last till October 31. The deatils were announced in a press conference on, Wednesday, August 28, in Abu Dhabi, by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

At the media briefing, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director General of the Authority, stated: "The initiative to regularise the status of violators enhances values of tolerance, compassion, and social cohesion and offers exceptional support to violators, assisting them in taking the necessary steps to rectify their situations during the grace period through flexible and simplified procedures, while also exempting them from financial penalties related to visas, residency, identity cards, establishment cards."

Major General Sultan Yusuf Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Rescourses and Emiratisation (MOHRE), also answered questions on how the amnesty will help people regularise their residency status.

Here are all the details you need to know:

When will the amnesty period be applicable?

The amnesty exempting violators from financial fines and administrative restrictions will start from from September 1, 2024 for a period of two months.

Members of the press ask questions related to the upcoming amnesty. Image Credit: Supplied

Who can benefit from the amnesty?

1. Residency violators

Holder of a residence permit in the illegal residence category after the grace period has ended and the period has expired or been cancelled.

2. Visa violator

Holder of a visa after the period of stay specified for him or her in the country has ended.

3. Absconding cases

Those listed in the administrative lists of ‘Report of interruption of work’.

4. Foreigners born in the country

Those whose guardian has not confirmed their residence within four months from the date of birth.

Categories that do not benefit from the grace period:

1. Residence and visa violators after September 1, 2024.

2. Those on the list of work interruption report (absconding) after September 1, 2024.

3. Deportation cases – individuals deported from the country or the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Grace period benefits

1. Exemptions from five types of fines.

Administrative fines resulting from staying in the country illegally.

Establishment card fines.

Identity card fines.

Violation of not providing the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) with an employment contract.

Violation of not providing MOHRE with an employment contract renewal.

2. Exemption from fees

Residence and visa cancellation fee.

Work interruption report filing fee.

Departure fees.

Residence and visa details fees.

Departure permit fees.

3. Not being banned from entering the country

The violator is allowed to leave the country after settling his or her status without including any administrative restrictions that prevent his or her return to the country, without a ban stamp.

How you can apply

You will be able to apply for the amnesty through the website of the ICP – icp.gov.ae – and only need to visit a service centre once you receive a message for registering your biometric data.

When do I need to get fingerprinting/biometric done?

If you want to leave the country, there are two possible scenarios:

In case you have completed the biometric previously, a request for an exit permit is submitted, and then the permit is issued directly. In case you have not gotten a biometric fingerprinting done previously, you will be directed to visit the specified fingerprinting centre (for those aged 15 years and above). The fingerprinting procedures will be completed and the exit permit will be issued.

Approved biometric/fingerprinting centres

For visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Abu Dhabi: All service centres that have biometric fingerprint capture devices in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahama.

For visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai: Al Aweer Service centre

For visas issued by the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the rest of the emirates: All service centres that have biometric fingerprint capture devices.

Duration of the exit permit

It is important to note that the exit permit is valid for 14 days, within which you are required to exit the country. All previous fines and restrictions will be automatically reinstated if departure is not possible within the deadline or after the permits expire outside the specified exemption period.

Does the decision include people who entered the country illegally?

The amnesty does not include infiltrators, and they must review their case with Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Where can I go to raise inquiries?

If you need assistance with your visa status, you can reach out to the ICP through the following channels:

ICP call centre – 600 522222

Live chat – icp.gov.ae

Amer call centre (for Dubai) – 800 5111

MOHRE call centre – 600590000

Any of the social media channels of the ICP or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD).

What happens if I am unable to settle my status within the specified period?

The law will be applied and fines and fees will be imposed on violators who do not settle their status within the specified period.

What kind of services will be provided to violators during the period of correction of status?

During the amnesty grace period, the following services will be provided:

Issuing an exit permit.

Renewing a residence permit.

Issuing a residence permit for newborns (born in the country).

Issuing a new visa (work or residence).

Adjusting the status of a valid visa.

Issuing a residence permit for visa violators (work or residence).

What are the working hours during the grace period?

The working hours at the service centres where biometric fingerprints are registered will be extended - the working hours will be from 7am to 8pm.

How will violators who were born in the UAE be dealt with?

In the event of departure: A unified number will be created and an exit permit will be issued with exemption from fines by the executive departments based on a request in the smart system based on a passport or travel document.

In the event of a status change: Fines will be exempted based on a request submitted to the smart system to confirm the residence under the sponsorship of the head of the family or the employers and the guarantor, provided that the request is processed in the smart system by the executive departments.

How is the situation of a violator who has traffic violations and vehicle licensing settled in the event of departure?

The violating owner who wishes to leave is directed to give up the vehicle before the departure takes place.

Some violators have lost their passports. How will such cases be dealt with?

Violators who have lost their passports must follow the process:

With regard to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Abu Dhabi, a request is submitted through the smart system, and the violator is given a copy of residency details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost to obtain a travel document. The travel document issued by embassies and consulates is also relied upon for violators wishing to leave the country, provided that the data matches the data of the copy of residency details.

As for the procedures for the GDRFA in other emirates, they include reporting the loss through the General Command of the Police, according to which the travel document is issued.

If the head of the family is wanted or in violation of the visa regulations and the family members are in violation, how are their statuses settled?

What should a violator do if his ordinary exit permit has expired, and he has been put on the banned list before the amnesty, and has yet to leave the country?

Beneficiaries from the amnesty must visit the Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs to settle any outstanding restrictions and close their entries. After closing their entries, they should submit a request to either remain in the country and adjust their status or arrange for their departure. In this scenario, fines will be waived, and restrictions and entries will be removed. The amnesty beneficiary will be allowed to leave the country without a ban stamp if he chooses to do so.

What are the regulations for adjusting the status of a violating partner and investor who wants to leave?

A violating partner or investor must complete procedures related to cancelling the establishment in accordance with the ICP's regulations before submitting a request to leave the country.

How can the status of a family be adjusted if the head of the family is a wanted person or a violator, and the family members are also violators?

For violators who have lost their passports, the following procedures apply:

1. Departure of family members:

Family members are allowed to either leave the country or adjust their status, depending on the situation.

If the head of the family chooses to leave the country with the family, the residencies of the family members will be canceled, and they will be permitted to leave.

2. Status adjustment for family members (Children):

If the family members, such as children, want to adjust their status, they can do so by transferring their sponsorship to the mother, provided she is employed, or by meeting the conditions for a work visa according to the procedures outlined in the relevant guide.

3. Visa issuance service for the head of the family:

If the head of the family benefits from the visa issuance service, the residencies of the family members sponsored by him will not be canceled.

How can the status of violators sponsored by troubled companies be adjusted?

