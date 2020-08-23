Pandemic gives us more comprehensive vision to deal with challenges, says Mohammed

Mohammed Bin Rashid during a meeting held on Sunday to review the country’s action plan to strengthen the UAE’s food and water security for the post-Covid-19 phase. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Food and water security is one of the UAE’s top priorities for the post-Covid-19 phase, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We are planning to launch qualitative initiatives that would enhance our readiness to face all kinds of crises,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding “The coronavirus pandemic has given us more comprehensive vision and a greater ability to deal with various challenges and we must build on this experience to bolster our food and water security.”

Sheikh Mohammed’s made these remarks during a meeting held on Sunday to review the country’s action plan developed to strengthen the UAE’s food and water security, in preparations for the post-Covid-19 phase.

National stock

The Prime Minister instructed Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, UAE Minister of State for Food Security, to follow up on the national stock, invest in food technology, and build relevant international partnerships to find and implement practical solutions to challenges facing the UAE.

“Our food and water security is part of our national security and the sustainability of our food and water resources is a guarantee for the sustainability of development in our country,” Sheikh Mohammed emphasized.

Nationwide awareness

“Preserving the Emirati welfare system necessitates promoting a nationwide awareness on the importance of mobilizing resources, capabilities and efforts to create an integrated self-sufficiency system,” he further said.

During the meeting, Al Muhairi shed light on the country’s ongoing efforts and initiatives launched to enhance food and water security in the UAE. She also gave a presentation outlining the UAE’s food and water strategy and the challenges facing the world’s food and water resources against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The UAE leadership is forging ahead based on a forward-looking vision to harness all means and capabilities and find practical solutions to global future challenges that affect societal and economic stability,” Al Muhairi said.

Vital sectors

“The food and water security is an urgent necessity to support the work of vital sectors in the UAE, and is a fundamental pillar for the sustainable development and resource management,” she further said.

“Partnerships are a basic approach in the UAE’s government work, and we will work with various relevant local and international bodies to formulate a framework that we will follow in order to achieve the common interest and upgrade our capabilities in the food and water sectors, meet our aspirations, strengthen our leading position and enhance our readiness for the future,” the minister added.