Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has denied rumours being circulated on mobile phone applications that it can register or update customers’ personal information through email or phone calls.

The authority stressed that making any updates requires the customer to come personally along with their IDs to one of the authority’s customer happiness centres. The updating process is done through safe and secure means and follows many procedures to verify the identity and personal data of the customer.

The authority also denied rumours of hacking its system, noting that the authority’s systems are developed according to the highest degree of protection against piracy and are equipped with the latest global programmes to ensure their safety.

It called on customers to be aware of fake SMS sent to them claiming to be from the authority. There is a standard form for SMSs sent to customers at every stage of service when issuing, renewing or replacing ID, the authority said.

It warned the public against suspicious calls made by some persons who impersonate the authority’s employees, asking for personal information so as to update their data through the phone. It urged everyone not to disclose any data in these situations, especially banking and personal details. Updating one’s data cannot be done over the phone, the only way to do so is to visit the authority’s centres.