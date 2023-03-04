Dubai: The Emirates Society for Consumer Protection has recently launched a new initiative ‘Our Responsibility is Your Protection’ with the support of official sponsor Emirates Draw.

The campaign announced at a press conference in Dubai aims at increasing awareness about consumer rights in the UAE, regulate relationships between consumers and with merchants, and to combat various types of commercial fraud.

As part of the campaign, a 100-meter-long and 10-meter-high mural will be launched on Al Ittihad Street on May 1, 2023. The mural, which is slated to enter the Guinness World Records, will help spread awareness among the community about the new campaign.

In his opening speech, Mohammed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, emphasised the importance of the campaign and its goals of reaching wider segments of society. He highlighted that the UAE has created a safe environment for consumers, ensuring their rights and recognising their duties while providing accurate information on the goods and services they use.

Positive impact

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw, expressed the organisation’s commitment to supporting initiatives that make a positive impact on individuals and society as a whole. “As an Emirati organisation with a global reputation for inclusiveness, transparency, and high international standards in its operations, Emirates Draw is proud to sponsor the ‘Our Responsibility is Your Protection’ initiative.

"This initiative aligns with Emirates Draw’s core values and vision of being a beacon of hope and making the future better and more radiant for all. The organisation’s slogan, ‘For A Better Tomorrow’ is the driving force behind its various activities, including its social responsibility programme, the Coral Reef Restoration, aimed at restoring coral reefs off the coasts of the UAE,” he added.

Participants at the press conference the Emirates Draw and the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection to announce the new campaign Image Credit: Supplied

Pioneering initiative

Emirates Draw, he said, is grateful to the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection for providing the opportunity to support this pioneering initiative and looks forward to cooperating with different institutions to have a positive impact on society.