Dubai: Over 130,000 Indians from the UAE and beyond have won over Dh40 million in cash prizes in the Emirates Draw so far, organisers of the draw have announced.
Emirates Draw MEGA7 announced over Dh700,755 in cash winnings in its 70th edition. The Grand Prize of Dh100 million, the largest in the Middle East, Africa and Asia returns. Besides the 20 guaranteed winners of Dh77,777 and Dh10,000 each in the raffle portion. three participants matched five out of seven digits to win Dh77,777, 12 matched four digits to win Dh7,777, 39 matched three digits to win Dh777, and 5,520 matched the first and second digits to win Dh76,020 in the Main Draw. The next Sunday game is set to be broadcast live on February 5.
Previously, the 18th edition of the Friday game, EASY6, had 6,790 winners who took home Dh286,096 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. The next game is set to broadcast live on February 3.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook and website.