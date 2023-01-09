Dubai: The first set of Emirates Draw’s weekly ‘Games for All’ episodes for 2023 was held this weekend with big wins. Emirates Draw returned the exclusive MEGA7 Grand Prize of Dh160 million for this coming week only. The announcement brings another opportunity for participants to pursue the largest Grand Prize in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia regions by purchasing tickets at the earliest and not missing out on this mind-boggling opportunity. Moreover, the first weekly games of the year 2023 culminated a whopping Dh761,066 in cash prizes distributed among 12,703 winners.
Yesterday’s 67th episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 resulted in 7,258 winners, taking home Dh480,983 in prizes. A portion of this amount went to 20 guaranteed winners in the raffle draw portion of the evening. At the same time, seven participants matched four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777 each, and 76 participants matched three out of seven digits to win Dh777 each. Over 7,155 participants shared prizes for two out of seven and one out of seven matched categories. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9pm UAE time.
As for the Friday game, the 15th Emirates Draw EASY6 episode 5,445 winners won Dh280,083 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next Friday game set to broadcast live on the January 13, 2023, at 9pm UAE time.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook and website.