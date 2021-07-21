NAT POLICE PIC76-1626856487187
Frontline workers at Dubai Police Command and Control Room, employees of the Roads and Transport Authorities (RTA) and others who are working during the Eid holidays received the packages with a message from Dubai Police, wishing them a happy Eid. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Dubai’s frontline workers received a pleasant surprise from Dubai Police on the first day of Eid Al Adha on Tuesday.

As part of a community welfare gesture, officers from Dubai Traffic Department at Dubai Police distributed packages of sweets to frontline workers, in association with Damac Properties.

Packets of sweets were distributed to frontline workers in Dubai, by Dubai Police. Image Credit: Supplied

Frontline workers at Dubai Police Command and Control Room being handed over packets of sweets by Dubai Police on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Supplied

Colonel Juma Bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the initiative was aimed at recognising the efforts of the emriate’s frontline workers who work round the clock to serve the community.

He reminded the public about the importance of following the protective and precautionary measures that have been put in place by the authorities to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic during these holidays by maintaining a safe distance between people and limiting gatherings as well as wearing of masks.