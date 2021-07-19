Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with the Custodian of the Tow Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, via a phone call.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to King Salman the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health, wellbeing and longevity as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Saudi Arabia.
King Salman expressed his best wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.