1 of 11
EATING WITH THE FAMILY: Kids can be notoriously fussy eaters but what better time to get them acquainted with different cuisines than over the Eid Al Adha long weekend when friends and family gather to feast and catch up? Here’s a look at 10 meal options that will sway even the pickiest eaters – while allowing parents to indulge their own taste buds.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 11
INDIA PALACE: First up, if biryani is a family favourite, check out the Biryani Khass festival which serves up six authentic dum biryanis with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The menu includes Noor Mahal Biryani, Raan Biryani, Shahi Jheenga Biryani, Lucknow Murg Biryani, Subzi Qabuli Pulao, and Coorgi Murgh Biryani. DETAILS: Dishes that start at Dh36 will be available between 11.30am and 10.30pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 11
COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR: This is a sweet situation, and not just for the kids. Head over to the bistro to create your own take on pain perdu – sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk and then fried – this weekend. Your topping choices can include chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, strawberry coulis, sprinkles, M&Ms, vanilla ice cream, strawberry ice cream, chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips, slices of banana, strawberry or apple, and wafers. DETAILS: Build-Your-Own Pain Perdu, available for Dh52, will get you three toppings. Each additional topping costs between Dh3-5.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
PUNJAB GRILL, ABU DHABI: There’s a curious mix of Indian traditional flavor profiles and Emirati tastes at this one. You’ve got appetizers such as the Gulf spiced shrimp, paired with a sweet and savoury vermicelli and masala omelette. Then there’s Ghouzi, cooked with pulled lamb leg and served with Indian rice pilaf; Khabees flavoured with passionfruit and saffron yolk, sweetened with shrikhand. DETAILS: The dishes are available a la carte at the Venetian Village in Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi. For reservations, call or Whatsapp on +971 50 668 3054.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
CHINA BISTRO: Here’s offering you a mango bonanza. The menu here is full of cool options such as the mango basil mojito, Aam panna, spicy mango fizz and mango kaffir lime smoothie, morning bliss (a concoction of fresh mango pulp, mango juice, vanilla ice-cream and coconut milk) and CB Ultimate (a concoction of fresh mango pulp, litchi, ginger and club soda). DETAILS: Prices for a cool drink start at Dh16 at outlets in Karama, Discovery Garden and Sharjah.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 11
INDYA BY VINEET AT LE ROYAL MERIDIEN BEACH RESORT: Whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian, this restaurant’s three- course sharing menu has something for every taste. Veggie options begin with raj puri chaat, samosa pinwheels, sabudana kabab and paneer kolwada. Mains include corn koftas, kadhai methi paneer, burnt aubergine spinach and dal tadka. For meat eaters, starters include charcoal sev papdi dahi chaat, samosa pinwheels, chicken seekh and banana leaf kolfi fish, while the choice of mains feature pressure cookerwala mutton aloo gosht, butter chicken, corn koftas and dal tadka. Both menus end on a sweet note with a Puchka Bevda or chocolate golgappas. Plus there's gulab jamun, sheer korma and caramelised banana ice cream. DETAILS: For reservations, please call 04 316 5550 or visit www.indya-dubai.com. Dh200 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
EMIRATES PALACE: The Mandarin Cake Shop pop-up is serving up quite a treat; there’s a collection of signature patisseries from 10 Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world up for taste. DETAILS: Prices of the dessert vary at Le Café.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 11
MESHICO: Try Eid with a difference - sample authentic Mexican flavours including kale salad, signature beef tacos, snapper pescadillas and more while checking out fountain shows at the Pointe. DETAILS: Dh250 for food and soft beverages. Brunch is from 2pm-5pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 11
BERRI’S: Enjoy fireworks at Al Muneera Berri’s as you devour lobster pizza, pastas and other Italian offerings at the Yas Bay waterfront from 9pm for over three nights from the first day of Eid Al Adha. The best part? Kids 12 years and under get to eat for free. DETAILS: A kids menu is available and free for those under 12 between 6pm-10pm.
Image Credit: Instagram/@Berri's Cafe Abu Dhabi
10 of 11
CARLUCCIO’S: There’s nothing quite like a refreshing cool Gazpacho soup – and this one’s part of a special Italian Summers menu. From the Fregalo salad, with citrus fruits, rocket and mint leaves, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and drizzled with a homemade lemon dressing, to fresh fish of the Tagliatelle Al Salmone, the delicate and aromatic bresaola stuffed in the Piadina flat bread and the Summer Pizza, served with artichoke, rocket, red onion, walnut, and mixed tomatoes, there’s a lot to choose from. Even the pickiest eater will be hard pressed not to like these fresh combinations. DETAILS: Italian Summers will be available in Carluccio’s restaurants across the UAE until the end of September.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 11
Dhaba Lane: From succulent shami kebabs and Hyderabadi haleem to mouthwatering malpua and rabri, Dhaba Lane's special Eid menu is worth going on an empty stomach for. DETAILS: The special showcase of Indian delights is available until July 24. Prices start at Dh20.
Image Credit: Supplied