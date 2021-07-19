Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on Monday explored avenues for enhancing the flourishing relations and strategic cooperation between their countries.
This came as the Saudi Crown Prince welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Monday.
The two leaders exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and wished continuing development, progress and prosperity for the Islamic nation and the whole world and prayed to Allah Almighty to rid humanity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, wishing him continued good health and well-being, which Mohammed bin Salman reciprocated by conveying the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President.
"During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations. The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Joint efforts
The two sides discussed cooperation and acceleration of joint efforts to ensure the higher good of the peoples of their countries and the whole region, and reviewed the latest regional, Arab and international developments of mutual concern and efforts to eliminate political challenges towards achieving peace and stability.
In attendance during the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.
Attending the meeting from the Saudi side as well were Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State; Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Defence Minister; and Dr. Masa’ad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of State and National Security Advisor.