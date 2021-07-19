Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Arab and Muslim leaders.
UAE leaders congratulated Sheikh Khalifa, Emirati citizens and residents on the occasion and wished them continued good health, wellbeing and happiness.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on the glorious occasion.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed warm greetings and best wishes to the frontline heroes in all national and humanitarian fields, wishing them and their families health and happiness.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
Supreme Council Members and Rulers; Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammad Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, also greeted the President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Eid Al Adha.