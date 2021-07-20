Abu Dhabi: Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced that the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has taken the necessary measures for the implementation of the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pardon a number of inmates in correctional facilities on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters.
Alblooshi thanked Sheikh Khalifa for this humanitarian gesture. He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his commitment to consolidating the principles of justice and the rule of law.
The Abu Dhabi Attorney General also praised the continuous follow-up by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), of the detention conditions in the correctional facilities, which has resulted in achieving the highest human rights standards in Abu Dhabi’s punitive facilities.
Alblooshi emphasised the profound significance of this humanitarian message that wise leaders spare no effort to stand by their people and provide them with every opportunity to be of service to themselves, their families and society, and urged other prisoners to show good conduct and behaviour in the correctional facilities to increase their chances of benefiting from future pardon initiatives.