Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), today chaired the third meeting of the Council held to discuss a range of ideas and initiatives to raise the Dubai media sector’s contribution to economic growth.

One of the major focuses of the meeting was to review the progress in implementing the strategic plan and key projects of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), which aim to further enhance its competitiveness and raise the operational efficiency of its various sectors.

During the meeting, also attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the DMC, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed reviewed the execution of a development plan rolled out a few weeks ago to enhance DMI’s capabilities and take advantage of new opportunities in a rapidly evolving media industry.

Sheikh Ahmed issued directives to accelerate the phased implementation of DMI’s growth strategy.

"We approved DMI’s budget and issued directives to explore fresh initiatives that can open new horizons of growth for the organisation. We are building a UAE national talent pool, which is equipped with the professional and technological competencies needed to thrive in the media sector. They will drive the future development of DMI into an organisation that sets new benchmarks for content quality and operational efficiency," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has helped create a robust foundation for the growth of the media economy in the UAE. The priority that His Highness placed on excellence enabled us to build a media infrastructure that rivals the best in the world. Today, all media stakeholders are working closely with each other to increase the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economic growth. We have established strong partnerships with leading regional and global media companies to achieve this," he added.

For her part, Al Marri said the DMC is working to implement its strategic objectives in close coordination with various leading stakeholders within the framework of the broader vision to raise Dubai’s status as a global and regional media hub.

The DMC meeting was also attended by Malek Sultan Al Malek, Hala Youssef Badri, Mohammed Al Mulla, Younes Al Nasser, Issam Kazim, Amal Ahmed bin Shabib and Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Council.

During the meeting, Malek Sultan Al Malek, Director-General of the Dubai Development Authority and CEO of TECOM Group, presented an overview of the robust growth achieved by the private media sector in Dubai this year. He noted that licensed private media companies in Dubai grew by 30 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year. The workforce of the private media sector grew by 10% in the same period.