Award in line with Dubai’s aim to be the world’s best place to live in — Saeed Al Tayer

The headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has received the 2021 USGBC Regional Leadership Award from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

This was announced during the three-day USGBC Live virtual conference. The award recognises exemplary leadership of organisations contributing to the creation of green and sustainable buildings that have contributed to improving the quality of life in societies worldwide. The award recipients represent some of the best of USGBC’s 10,000 member organisations. This is a new achievement that underlines Dewa’s exceptional efforts in sustainability.

‘Highest standards of sustainability’

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, expressed his delight over the latest achievement by Dewa. “In all our projects and initiatives, we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency. Receiving the US Green Building Council Middle East Leadership Award 2021 is a testament to Dewa’s sustainability efforts, reducing carbon emissions, protecting the environment and encouraging innovation and creativity.

This supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development based on sustainable development, to make Dubai the world’s best place to live in. These efforts also support the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce electricity and water use by 30 per cent by 2030, as well as Dewa’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,” said Al Tayer.

‘Adapting to the changing environments’

“Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognise our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us. The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award awardees have improved our world through the power of green building, and it is their contribution that has helped our communities stay safe and healthy,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of USGBC.