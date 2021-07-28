Ibrahim T. purchased the ticket on July 6 while on his way to Jordan for a vacation

The Dubai Duty Free draw being conducted. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Canadian expatriate living in Dubai is the latest winner of the $1 million (Dh3.67 millon) in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprises draw held here today.

Ibrahim T., 42, became the latest winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 364 with ticket number 3031, which he had purchased on July 6 while on his way to Jordan for a vacation.

Ibrahim, who used to be a frequent visitor to Dubai for many years, decided to make the emirate his home by applying for residency. He has been a regular buyer of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire tickets for ten years now.

The Canadian expat runs a film distribution company with offices in Dubai, Jordan and Egypt. He was elated to hear about his win, but wished to remain anonymous and not share his photo.

Ibrahim is the ninth Canadian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprises draw was also conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Iranian expatriate Abdolhossein Keshavarz, 62, based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4M (Polar White) car, with ticket number 0620 in Finest Surprises Series 1779, which he had purchased online on July 1. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for four years now, Keshavarz bought two tickets for Series 1779.

A businessman and a resident of Dubai since 1996, Keshavarz owns a cosmetics business for export. “I’m very happy with this win,” he said.

Indian expatriate Sean Middleton won a Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron XL 1200NS (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0751 in Series 462, which he had purchased online on July 6. Middleton, however, could not be contacted.

Indonesian expatriate, Martha Rosari, 36, living in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 R (HP Edition) motorbike, with ticket number 0704 in Series 463, which she had purchased on July 14 at Dubai International Airport, where she works for Emirates airline as a senior airport service agent.

Rosari was second-time lucky as she had previously won an Indian Vintage Dark Horse (Thunder Black Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0512 in Series 437 in January 2021. She is currently the only Indonesian national to win a motorbike since it was introduced into the Finest Surprises promotion in 2002.

Commenting on her win, she said: “This is such an amazing blessing! I just celebrated my birthday three days ago.”

Rosari had purchased six tickets for Series 437 and split the ticket cost with three other colleagues.