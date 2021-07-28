Dubai: A 16-year-old Filipino boy in Dubai will be competing against Europe’s top junior cyclists after recently signing a contract with Bathco Cycling Team in Spain.
Lance Lumanlan, a student of GEMS Winchester School in Dubai, said: “My plans are to go to Europe and race with some of the best juniors in the world, hoping that this will open some doors that could help me pursue my dreams of turning pro.”
Lance began cycling at the age of four and started competing at 14 when UAE’s Al Nasr Cycling Club offered him to be part of the team.
Lance will also be representing Philippines in the ‘UCI Men’s Junior World Championships’ in both ‘Road’ and ‘Individual Time Trial’ segments in September. He has his eyes set on the Irish racing scene as well. He will be heading over to Ireland after Spain.
Young winner
Lance is one of the youngest cyclists to win the amateur ‘Spinneys Dubai 92 Men’s Elite Race’ in April. Lance went solo on the last 50km to the finish line, racing against elite cyclists in the UAE. As a first-year junior this makes him “the youngest ever winner of this famous race”.
Lance has 26 races under his belt and has been on the podium 40 times overall, with most of his wins coming from solo breakaways. His father, who is a road cyclist and has been in the cycling industry for 15 years, inspired him to delve into the sport.