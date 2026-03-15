Digital knowledge is a child’s right and a national responsibility

On Emirati Children’s Day the focus turns to empowering young minds online
Every generation grows up in a world shaped by the tools and knowledge of its time. Today’s children are growing up in a digital world that influences how they learn, how they communicate and how they understand the realities around them. If we recognise education as a fundamental right of every child, then we must also recognise that digital knowledge needs to become an essential part of that right.
Digital literacy can no longer be treated as an optional educational topic or a supplementary skill. It is now a necessity for participation in modern society and a prerequisite for preparing children to navigate the future with awareness and confidence. As the United Arab Emirates continues its rapid digital transformation, this responsibility becomes even more urgent.
The country’s progress in digital infrastructure, innovation and smart services is reshaping the way people live, work and learn. For children, this transformation is particularly significant. The digital environment is not simply a tool they use occasionally; it has become a daily space where they encounter information, form opinions and interact with others.
Global data illustrates the scale of this presence in children’s lives. Studies indicate that children aged eight to twelve spend between five and six hours each day in front of screens for entertainment alone, while the average for teenagers exceeds eight hours daily. When digital learning is added to this reality, it becomes clear that the online environment now plays a central role in shaping how young people perceive the world.
This raises an important question. Does access to technology automatically mean that children are digitally empowered?
The answer is no. Digital knowledge cannot be measured simply by a child’s ability to operate devices or navigate online platforms. True digital literacy lies in the ability to question information, recognise misleading content and understand the nature of the digital spaces they inhabit.
International studies, including Ofcom’s research on children’s media use, show that nearly one-third of children and adolescents encountered content last year that they believed to be inaccurate or misleading. Without the skills to analyse what they see and verify its sources, young users can easily become vulnerable to misinformation, manipulation or harmful influences.
There are also broader implications for children’s wellbeing. Health studies increasingly link excessive screen exposure with challenges related to sleep quality and concentration. These findings remind us that managing children’s relationship with technology is just as important as ensuring access to it.
For this reason, building digital resilience among children must be treated as a strategic priority rather than a secondary educational objective. Digital resilience means equipping children with the awareness and judgment needed to interact with the online world responsibly and safely. It requires strengthening critical thinking skills, promoting awareness of privacy and personal data protection, and encouraging respectful and responsible behaviour in digital spaces.
Families represent the first line of guidance on this path. Open dialogue about children’s online experiences, conscious supervision of digital activity and thoughtful management of screen time help transform technology from a source of risk into a tool for learning and discovery.
Schools also play a decisive role. Educational institutions must go beyond teaching students how to use technology and instead cultivate analytical thinking, media literacy and ethical responsibility in the digital environment. Preparing children for the future economy requires far more than technical familiarity with devices; it requires the ability to evaluate information and make informed choices.
When the efforts of families and schools work in harmony, national policies can reinforce this foundation. In the United Arab Emirates, this vision is supported by advanced legislative frameworks, national cybersecurity strategies and digital education initiatives designed to safeguard young generations while preparing them for a knowledge-driven economy.
Empowering children digitally cannot be viewed as a temporary project linked to an annual occasion. It is a continuous responsibility that reflects a deeper understanding: the future strength of societies depends on the awareness and resilience of the children who will one day lead them.
The digital world will continue to expand and evolve. Our responsibility is to ensure that children enter that world prepared not only with access to technology, but with the knowledge, judgment and confidence needed to use it wisely.
When we equip children with digital awareness and critical thinking, we do more than protect them. We prepare a generation capable of building balanced societies and shaping the future with responsibility and integrity.
Children deserve nothing less.
Hanadi Al Yafei is Director General of the Child Safety Organisation in Sharjah