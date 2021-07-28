Lin Yuxin at the ACC defending champion Image Credit: AFP

By David Moir

Special to Gulf News

It’s destination Dubai for the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (ACC) after the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) won hosting rights to the delayed 12th edition of the elite amateur event.

The news was confirmed earlier today when the Masters Tournament, R&A and Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation announced the tournament would be held from November 3-6 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The 2020 AAC, which was due to be played at Royal Melbourne in Australia last year, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will now be held in the UAE for the first time and will join the numerous professional and amateur events Dubai hosts annually, including the European Tour’s OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship.

Created in 2009, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was established to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region. The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in final qualifying for The Open.

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, Fred Ridley, Chairman of the Masters Tournament, and Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said in a joint statement: “This year’s historic win at the Masters by Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, underscored the importance of this event as a platform for the game’s development and rising talent in the region. We are grateful for the support of the Emirates Golf Federation and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and we are committed to working closely with all involved to stage this year’s championship with responsible protocols in place so we can provide this life-changing opportunity safely to these deserving players.

“Dubai Creek’s Championship Course will enhance the tradition of world-class venues that have hosted this championship, and we look forward to showcasing the Asia-Pacific’s top-ranked amateurs this fall.”

Opened in 1993, Dubai Creek’s Championship Course features an 18-hole, par-71 layout originally designed by Karl Litten before its redesign in 2004 led by Thomas Bjorn. The course has previously hosted the 1999 and 2000 Dubai Desert Classic and the Mena Tour’s Dubai Creek Open, where 2018 AAC runner-up Rayhan Thomas shot a course-record 61 in 2017.

Most recently, Dubai Creek hosted The Dubai Championship on the World Amateur Tour last December.

“After being part of the AAC for many years as a member of the APGC, we are excited to welcome this prestigious championship to the UAE for the first time,” said Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of EGF. “This opportunity means a great deal to the Asia-Pacific’s many talented amateurs. We are honoured to support the APGC, the Masters Tournament and The R&A in their efforts to conduct a safe event and advance our shared mission of spurring golf’s growth and development.”