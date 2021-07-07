1 of 11
Everyone needs a hobby, even the stars. Some enjoy the long walks, others like calm conversation on the greens and still others like working on their handicaps — it’s the competitiveness, we suppose. Here’s a look at some A-listers, from R. Madahavan to Morgan Freeman, who have fallen in love with the game.
Image Credit: Matthew McConaughey Instagram
2 of 11
‘Silence’ actor R. Madhavan is not only convincing on screen but also on the course. He’s a star golfer who has trained at the David Leadbetter Golf Academy in the United States. At a tournament in Dubai, Madahavan was paired with golf champion Jeev Milkha Singh.
Image Credit: IANS
3 of 11
NSYNC alumnus and now actor Justin Timberlake is also an avid golfer often spotted at PGA Tour events.
Image Credit: Justin Timberlake Instagram
4 of 11
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria is a long-time golfer. In fact, at one point, she was also the ambassador for the Callaway Golf Foundation.
Image Credit: Eva Longoria Instagram
5 of 11
Talk about learning on set. While she worked on romcom ‘There’s Something About Mary’ years ago, Cameron Diaz learnt how to play the sport. Now, her handicap is at 36!
Image Credit: AP
6 of 11
Jessica Alba, from ‘Fantastic Four’, is another avid golfer — she’s good enough to have taken part in the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am tournament. Greg Norman was there as Alba’s coach for the event.
Image Credit: Jessica Alba Instagram
7 of 11
‘Angels’ singer Robbie Williams says he’s found golf therapeutic. It helped him deal with his alcohol and drug dependency. “I get to raise my serotonin levels, I get to walk for five miles, I get to better myself, I have purpose — there’s a meditation in there because you’re just thinking about the next shot,” he said in an interview about the sport.
Image Credit: Robbie Williams Instagram
8 of 11
Matthew McConaughey, who played the Mission Hills Star Trophy back in 2010, is a good golfer with an 8.6 index in the last Golf Digest Hollywood ranking.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
Is there nothing Morgan Freeman can’t do? Apparently not — the veteran actor took up golf at 65 and now, at 71 he’s a pro.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 11
Talk about commitment: Samuel L Jackson has a ‘two-days-for-golf’ clause added to his contract. According to him, “I had to practise wherever I could."
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
Thias one is a bit of a cheat but American football quarterback and sometime actor ('Entourage', 'Family Guy', 'The Simpsons') Tom Brady knows how to rip a ball. The NFL star partnered Phil Mickelson in The Match on Tuesday at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, missing out to fellow QB Aaron Rodgers and pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau
Image Credit: AP