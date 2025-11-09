Watch: Rory McIlroy enjoys thrill of speed at Yas Marina Circuit

Northern Irishman joins professional driver Pardini for a once-in-a-lifetime experience
Dubai: Golfing star Rory McIlroy, who's in the UAE capital for the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, took some time off to enjoy the thrill of speed with a series of high-speed hot laps at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The Northern Irishman joined professional driver Francesca Pardini for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of the world's most iconic racing venues, reaching speeds of up to 180 mph as he explored another side of Yas Island's world-class sporting infrastructure.
The video offers behind-the-scenes perspective on McIlroy's day at the circuit - from suiting up and walking the track to the moment he experienced the intense forces of high-speed racing firsthand. Dynamic in-car footage, trackside coverage, and FPV drone visuals capture the thrill and speed of both the vehicles and the Yas Marina Circuit.
