Dubai: In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce Dubai’s status as a regional hub of media and creativity, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, issued Decisions No. 4 and No. 5 of 2022, creating the Publishing Advisory Council and Content Creation Advisory Council.

The advisory councils will review and develop strategies for Dubai’s media institutions, overseeing the publishing sector and developing the content creation policy at Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI). The objectives of the councils will include enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s media sector and preparing a conducive environment for attracting and nurturing talented local youth.

The move, which comes as part of the Dubai Media Council’s comprehensive strategy to develop the various segments of media in Dubai, including audio-visual, print and digital media, aims to attract talents and develop the emirate’s media establishments to meet Dubai’s strategic objectives in line with the national agenda.

The councils will draft plans to retain local talents and set development and training programmes for the media institutions’ talented professionals and ensure that DMI’s policies continue to align with Dubai’s strategic priorities, in line with the national interest.

Modernisation drive

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Modernising the media sector is one of the Council’s top priorities, in line with realising the vision of [Sheikh Mohammed] and implementing his directives to develop plans and strategies to advance the media sector and to work on attracting talents to achieve a quantum leap in the domain.”

He added: “We work closely with relevant entities to develop plans that meet requirements for technical equipment and human capital. I personally follow up on the outcomes and recommendations of the task forces. I am confident that their efforts will culminate in a comprehensive plan that will contribute to developing the media sector, raise Dubai’s status further, and realise the vision of its leadership.”

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The launch of the media advisory councils is a step towards identifying the requirements and learning about the challenges of Dubai’s media establishments. The members of these councils have rich experience and knowledge of the different media sectors, including audio-visual, print and digital media.”

She added: “We have a comprehensive strategy to develop and modernise the media sector to keep pace with Dubai’s leading status in the domain. The strategy aims to support the sector with all the necessary technical equipment and human capital, as well as to grant the opportunity to local talents to contribute to developing this vital sector.”

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of Dubai Media Council, highlighted the rapid pace of work at the Council, including the formation of task forces and committees for developing the media institutions. She also highlighted the critical role these advisory councils will play in accelerating the process and achieving the objectives to develop the sector.

Publishing Advisory Council

The Publishing Advisory Council will oversee the publishing sector at Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), develop its policies to align with the national interest, draft plans to retain local talents and set development and training programmes for its talented professionals.

This council is also tasked with developing plans to serve the strategies approved by Dubai Media Council and as an advisory body to propose plans in line with Dubai’s objectives and the national agenda. The Publishing Advisory Council will also propose initiatives to boost Emiratisation and attract and retain talents in the sector.

Salem Butti Belyouha, Director of Media Services at the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), will serve as Chairman of the Publishing Advisory Council, while Majid Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City, will serve as its Vice Chairman.

Board members of the Publishing Advisory Council include Noora Al Abbar, Director, International Media, GDMO; Ali bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award; Reem Al Marri, Director of Emirates News at DMI’s News Centre; Khalifa Al Room, Secretary General of Dubai Police Youth Leadership Council and Head of Marketing & Media Committee for Smart Police Stations at Dubai Police; Ahlam Bolooki, Director of the Emirates Festival of Literature; Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Chief of Marketing & Communications, Dubai Future Foundation; and Dubai Abulhoul, CEO of Fikr Institute.

Content Creation Advisory Council

The Content Creation Advisory Council will develop the content creation policy at DMI and ensure that it aligns with the national interest. It is tasked with suggesting recommendations for content creation and reviewing the policy related to content and programmes to ensure that it aligns with Dubai’s strategic objectives and the national agenda.

Ahmed Al Mansouri, Advisor at Dubai Media Council, will serve as the Chairman of the Content Creation Advisory Council, while Mahmoud Al Rasheed, General Manager of Arab Media Group, will serve as its Vice Chairman.