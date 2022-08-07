London: Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication for the UAE Government Media Office, has won the World Media Award (WMA) for Content Leadership & Innovation for 2022, the World Media Group (WMG) has announced.

“This honour is awarded to the individual recognised by peers for talent in creating exemplary content-driven campaigns that demonstrate brand bravery, creativity, and innovation. AlShehhi will receive his special award at this year’s WMA celebration in September,” WMG said in a press statement.

AlShehhi will receive his award during an exclusive live ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, on Thursday, September 8 2022, where the final category winners will also be announced. The winner of this year’s prestigious Grand Prix Award will also be announced on the night, joining previous Grand Prix winners London & Partners, Malaria No More UK, Shell, Sonos and Tata Motors as the ‘best of the best’.

The global group acclaimed the way the UAE Government Media Office approaches communications, stating: “AlShehhi has been at the helm of many award-winning creative campaigns including the transformation of the Burj Khalifa into the world’s largest donation box, reaching 4.6 billion people and raising over 1.2 million meals for those most affected by COVID.

Brand behaviour

“However, campaign effectiveness, is just one part of this story; AlShehhi has transformed the way a government entity approaches communications by making creative excellence the essence of its function. It’s clear the UAE media office behaves like a brand, not an institution.”

WMG cited AlShehhi’s ground-breaking initiatives to support the Middle East’s first mission to Mars including ‘Double Moon’, a regional-first projection stunt, and a limited-edition passport stamp made of Martian ink for visitors arriving in the UAE, as a showcase of “this unique creative approach”.

The statement added: “Likewise, ‘A winter through my eyes’, a short video showing the beauty of UAE from the perspective of a blind person, pushes the boundaries of traditional tourism content.”

‘Upended the rules’

Both Co-Chairs - Hamish Goulding, Group Head of Brand Strategy at HSBC, and Ritu Lakhanpal, Managing Partner at McCann Worldwide - along with Belinda Barker, Chief Executive of The World Media Group, agreed that AlShehhi had upended the rules of government communication by placing creativity at the essence of his leadership to deliver a level of impact and effectiveness not often seen in public institutions.

“The calibre of candidates for the 2022 Content Leadership & Innovation Award, who are nominated by the World Media Group’s member, was exceptional this year. They each demonstrated innovation, creativity and brand bravery in their campaigns, so it was a tough decision,” said Barker.

”Khaled AlShehhi impressed our judges with the sheer breadth and depth of the campaigns he has delivered, as well as demonstrating creativity, boldness and pushing the boundaries of communications and marketing in what can often be a dry sector.”

‘I’m delighted’

“The World Media Awards showcases the very best in content marketing, so I’m delighted to receive the award for Content Leadership & Innovation,” AlShehhi said.