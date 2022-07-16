Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, has stressed that the UAE’s priorities are clear and transparent and the Gulf as well as Arab cooperation and coordination is the way for regional stability and prosperity.
Tweeting on the occasion of the UAE’s participation in the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development, Gargash said: “President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s participation in the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development has been fruitful.
The UAE’s priorities are clear and obvious in the vision and thought of Sheikh Mohamed. The Gulf and Arab coordination and solidarity as well as the UAE’s international relations represent an integral part of the prosperity and stability efforts that Sheikh Mohamed is wisely making,” Gargash said.
Jeddah Summit kicked off on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, in the presence of US President Joe Biden, leaders of the countries of Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.
Through opening speeches of the leaders, the summit focused on several key Middle Eastern and global issues.
The most prominent topics of the summit were global food insecurity, global energy crisis which are the result of the war in Ukraine, as well as the risk of Iranian nuclear expansion in the region.